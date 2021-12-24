Henry Kissinger: AI Will Make Us Reconsider What It Means to Be Human

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said at a Council on Foreign Relations event on Monday that further use of artificial intelligence would call into question what constitutes humanity, according to Broadband Breakfast.

Kissinger, 98, spoke on a panel to highlight his new book, ''The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'' with co-author Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google. Daniel Huttenlocher, inaugural dean of the Schwarzman College of Computing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also co-authored the book.

Judy Woodruff, an anchor for ''PBS NewsHour,'' moderated the conversation.

Kissinger questioned how much human thinking should go into machine learning when balancing efficiency and morality.

He said that ''a mere technological edge [in AI] is not in itself decisive'' when competing with a technologically advanced power such as China.

Schmidt reportedly focused much of his time in the conversation on the unanswered nature of AI technology, even with its wide use. He mentioned that although computer systems may be able to solve complex problems, human beings may not be able to determine how they solved them.

The former CEO added that although AI can be used as a force for good, it ''plays'' with human lives. Because of this, he believes the U.S. government should investigate and oversee the ethics of AI development just as other countries have done.

Schmidt further emphasized the importance of instilling AI platforms with Western values to conform to our society.