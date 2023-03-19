Drag Queens Interrupt Kirk Cameron's Storytime Reading in Ark.

Kirk Cameron's Saturday storytime event for families and children in Fayetteville, Arkansas was reportedly interrupted by a group of drag queens and LGBTQ activists.

Cameron, an actor, author, and devout Christian, has been traveling to various public libraries around America to share messages of faith, family, and country, as part of the "Freedom Island Tour" — named for the series of illustrated children's books published by Brave Books, a conservative publisher.

However, the Fayetteville event was marred by drag queens showing up at the library and intentionally blocking families and children from Cameron's reading Saturday morning, while also making distracting remarks during the show, according to Brave Books.

"The small group of protesters, which included some grown men wearing silly makeup, dressed in skirts and heels, pretending to be women, listened to the reading of a kids' book about God's view of gender called, 'Elephants Are Not Birds,'" Cameron told Fox News Digital, via email.

Cameron continued: "At the close of this sweet and funny story of a singing elephant named Kevin who was tricked by a vulture named 'Culture' into thinking he might be a bird, the reader then asked the 300 children, 'Do you think elephants can be birds, even if they strap on silly wings and a beak?'"

After that, "in unison, and with great laughter, all 300 children confessed with gusto, No!'" wrote Cameron.

The former "Growing Pains" star also said, "I felt sad for the men in skirts. As it is written, 'You have taught the little children to praise you perfectly. May their example shame and silence your enemies' (Psalm 8:2)."

Brave Books, which helped organize the event, also told Fox News Digital that some 500 "enthusiastic" parents, grandparents, and children attended the event — which had "protesters present" both inside and outside the library.

According to Brave Books, "some men dressed as women were wearing colorful outfits. Some had signs claiming we were spreading a hateful message."

The controversial messaging apparently involved a reference to the content of Cameron's children’s book, "As You Grow," which teaches kids about love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, and self-control.

According to Trent Talbot, the CEO and founder of Brave Books, "We've been saying that the left is preying on our children, and they sheepishly try to gaslight us — calling us conspiracy theorists."

Talbot continued: "On Friday in Fayetteville, a group of drag queens dressed in demonic outfits showed up to a children's book reading filled with conservative and Christian parents and their children. ... All these drag queens wanted was to force disturbing views on these innocent kids. The left’s predatory behavior is just another conspiracy theory exposed as a fact."