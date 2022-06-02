Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Parents' Eyes Opened During Home-schooling

When parents had to help their children with their virtual school lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic, their eyes were opened to what their young ones were being taught, actor Kirk Cameron, whose movie ​​"The Home School Awakening," opens in selected theaters later in June, told Newsmax Thursday.

"Parents are waking up and taking back our nation by doing it the way our founders told us, which is to train up your children in the principles that lead to blessing, freedom, and prosperity," Cameron said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They're pulling their kids out of a system that is polluting their children and rotting their minds and their souls."

Parents are now seeing they can teach their children about the world while passing along their faith and values and develop "children of character," Cameron said. "Millions of parents are doing it successfully, and COVID actually helped to water the seeds in these home-school communities."

The parents saw, in the public school systems, that their children were being "turned into little revolutionaries."

"Prayer and the home-school and God and traditional American values are being pulled out and replaced with things like critical race theory and genderqueer theory," Cameron added. "Children are being told that they can decide whether or not they want to be a boy or a girl and shown sexually explicit material at very young ages. It's shocking, and this has been the catalyst that motivated parents to say, We want a parallel system. We have better options."

There is also "flexibility and freedom" in home-schooling, added Cameron.

"Millions of parents are doing it well, and I document the whole thing in 'The Home School Awakening,'" which is in theaters June 13-14.

Meanwhile, the tragedies at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School and elsewhere are "indications about how the nation must return to its founding principles, which are rooted in a deep religious faith, a love for God and love for our neighbors," said Cameron.

"The things that are being pumped into our children's hearts and into their minds through much of the public education system are contributing to the downgrading of mental health and moral character of the young people in our nation, and that's why I'm so excited to see this great awakening that's taking place," he said. "I think it's perhaps one of the most underreported stories."

