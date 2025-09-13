More Firings Follow Backlash Over Kirk Murder Posts

The fallout from the Sept. 10 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has reached workplaces nationwide, with commentators, academics, and business owners losing jobs after posting celebratory or disparaging remarks about his murder, USA Today reported.

In the days since Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting, responses to the violence have cost some Americans their jobs. Public figures, professors, and business owners have faced swift backlash for online comments viewed as mocking, celebratory, or otherwise inappropriate.

The trend echoes what unfolded after the 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, when social media posts and public remarks quickly drew professional consequences.

Karen North, a University of Southern California professor of digital social media, told USA Today at the time: "No matter how private your life is, everybody has an audience. And there’s always an audience for people misbehaving."

Mourners have remembered Kirk as a prominent conservative leader. "All of us have lost a leader, a mentor, and a friend. Above all, our hearts are with Erika and their two children. Charlie was the ideal husband and the perfect father," his organization, Turning Point USA, said in a statement. The group called on supporters to pray for the Kirk family.

Among the most high-profile firings was that of MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd. During an on-air discussion, Dowd described Kirk as divisive and accused him of employing hate speech directed at certain groups. "I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions," he said.

Dowd later posted an apology on social media, writing, "My thoughts & prayers are w/ the family and friends of Charlie Kirk. On an earlier appearance on MSNBC, I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words." Multiple outlets reported that MSNBC dismissed him following the remarks.

At Middle Tennessee State University, an assistant dean of students was fired for social media posts about the assassination. U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is running for Tennessee governor, reposted the dean’s comments, calling them unacceptable. "This person should be ashamed of her post," Blackburn wrote on X. "She should be removed from her position at @MTSU."

University officials confirmed the termination, saying the remarks were "inappropriate and callous" and inconsistent with the school’s values. "The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation," the statement read.

In Cincinnati, barbecue restaurant Lucius Q cut ties with its co-owner, Aaron Sharpe, after he responded to a Facebook post offering prayers for Kirk. "Good riddance," Sharpe wrote, using an expletive to describe Kirk.

Lucius Q announced Sept. 11 that Sharpe was no longer associated with the business. "We found the comments he made on his personal social media pages offensive and, as a result, have severed ties with him," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.