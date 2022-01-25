Woman Sues Military Claiming Bosses Told Her to Look More Feminine

A woman is suing the U.S. Army and Air Force claiming she was told to appear more feminine.

Kristin Kingrey, who is gay, charges in the lawsuit that she was the victim of discrimination and harassment, according to The Hill. She also is claiming she was told she would face professional consequences if she did not wear makeup or grow her short-cropped hair out.

The Hill, attributing the information to the lawsuit filed by Kingrey, said she has been a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard for 14 years. During that time, she served as both a military and civilian worker. She was hired for a human resources position in 2019.

She claims in the lawsuit, to have been told by her bosses that the West Virginia guard’s vice wing Cmdr. Col. Michael Cadle said she should change her appearance to look more feminine.

In the lawsuit, Kingrey describes herself as “tall and broad in stature. She keeps her hair short in length and does not don make-up or jewelry.”

A short time after Cadle’s comments were said to have been made, Kingrey was told that funding had been withdrawn for the human resources job for which she had already been hired.

But she claimed the same position was soon posted online and another person was hired, according to the lawsuit.

Kingrey was later passed over for another human resources position, the lawsuit said. She now is in a part-time position which has been classified as “temporary.”

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that Kingrey was deployed in Qatar in Jan. 2019.

“I keep my personal life private as much as I possibly can,” Kingrey said during an interview in her attorney’s office Dec. 8. “It’s not a workplace conversation piece, so to say.”