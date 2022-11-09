×
Tags: king charles | queen camilla | egg | arrest | england

Man Detained After Egg Thrown at King Charles

King Charles looks down while walking
Britain's King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city, in York, England, Nov. 9. (James Glossop/AP)

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 08:38 AM EST

A man was detained on Wednesday after an egg was thrown at King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England.

The egg landed near the British monarch and his wife as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident.

Police officers rushed in to detain the protester who was shouting slogans.

Charles, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is currently on a two-day tour of northern England.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
