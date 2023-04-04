×
Tags: King Charles Coronation Jill Biden United Kingdom

Jill Biden to Represent US at King Charles III Coronation

Tuesday, 04 April 2023 06:33 PM EDT

First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Joe Biden told the royal during a Tuesday call, the White House said.

Biden said he looked forward to meeting with the king in the U.K. “at a future date," the White House said, and that his wife “looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.”

The White House said the pair also discussed the “strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.”

The president and the first lady jointly attended last year's funeral in London for Elizabeth II. No sitting U.S. president has ever attended a British royal coronation.

Newsfront

