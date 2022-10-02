×
Tags: king charles | climate change | uk | liz truss | egypt

Report: UK Govt. Advises King Charles III to Skip Climate Change Summit

Sunday, 02 October 2022 09:52 AM EDT

King Charles III, widely known for his decades-long environmental activism as prince, will reportedly not attend next month's United National Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

The Times of London reports the king was advised by new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss from making an appearance at the climate conference, otherwise known as Cop27.

"It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there," a royal source told The Times. "He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending COP."

Over the last 14 years, Charles has made some bold public statements regarding the specter of climate devastation:

  • During a 2008 speech, Charles, then-Prince of Wales, warned that "we have less than 100 months to act" on the "climate change disaster," a specific reference to the polar ice caps flooding the world
  • That same year, Charles referred to climate change as a "self-inflicted wound" and yet "another wake-up call, as we sleepwalk our way to the edge of climate catastrophe."
  • In 2015, Charles called for a "vast military-style campaign" to fight climate change and pleaded with world leaders to commit "trillions, not billions, of dollars."
  • Later that year, Charles was a vocal advocate of world leaders entering into the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change. 
  • At the World Economic Forum in 2020, Charles told The Times that "global warming, climate change and the devastating loss of biodiversity" are the "greatest threats humanity has ever faced."
  • And last year, Charles delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow, urging world leaders to adopt a "war-like footing" against the threat of climate change.

According to The Times, King Charles was "personally disappointed" he couldn't attend the Egypt conference.

The royal source also said the U.K. government asked Charles to remain at home "in the spirit of being ever-mindful as King that he acts on government advice."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
