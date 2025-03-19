TV Host Kimmel's 'Don't' Remark on Tesla Arson — Sarcasm?

Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" broadcast included a short segment where the TV host commented on the torching of Tesla vehicles.

Mediaite reports it may have been the pauses interjected into the timing of the remark that raised eyebrows as Kimmel said: "People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles, new Tesla vehicles. Please don’t vandalize." Pause. "Don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles.”

Then came another pause and on to something else. Many in the studio audience clapped and laughed at the possible sarcasm.

Others aren't as happy.

Libs of TikTok on X posted: “Jimmy Kimmel is smugly calling for more Tesla attacks. Evil.”

The End Wokeness account on X posted, "Jimmy Kimmel wants more Tesla attacks."

Vandalism of Tesla vehicles and dealerships has ramped up in recent days as activists attack Elon Musk's Tesla auto company because of his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency and connected government spending cuts.