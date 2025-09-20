Disney Faces Mounting Pressure Over Kimmel Removal

Disney is facing mounting pressure following parent company ABC’s decision to pull late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air indefinitely, reports NBC News.

Kimmel, whose show has been a staple on the network for more than two decades, was pulled off the air Wednesday after comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say they would not air the show and drew criticism from a top federal regulator.

Since then, many actors, writers, and comedians have voiced support for Kimmel. Some have called on viewers to cancel their Disney memberships.

Damon Lindelof, creator of ABC’s "Lost," said Thursday he would not work with the media giant if Kimmel’s suspension was not lifted.

Hundreds have protested outside Disney headquarters over the suspension.

"It’s a First Amendment right. Our freedom of expression, our freedom of speech, is fundamental. And last night ABC and Disney broke that," Writers Guild of America West President Meredith Stiehm told The Hollywood Reporter while attending the protest.

Many liberal commentators have accused Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr of pressuring the studio — he called Kimmel’s comments "some of the sickest conduct" and suggested there were potential "avenues" the FCC could pursue to hold ABC accountable.

Even Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Carr’s threat to ABC was "dangerous as hell."

"That's right out of Goodfellas," he said.

Michael Eisner, the ex-CEO of Disney criticized his former company.

"Where has all the leadership gone? If not for university presidents, law firm managing partners, and corporate chief executives standing up against bullies, who then will step up for the first amendment?," Eisner wrote on X, calling Carr’s actions "yet another example of out-of-control intimidation."

Kimmel made several remarks about the reaction to the Kirk’s assassination last week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday and Tuesday nights, including that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."