×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: North Korea | kimjong | I | kimjongun | burrito | northkorea

North Korea Claims Kim Jong Un's Father Invented the Burrito

kim jong ill looks at a package of food from a bin as a worker is seen in the background

"Yo quiero Taco-il?" In this undated Korean Central News Agency photo released by Korea News Service in 2009, North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, left, inspects a military-run food plant, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service)

By    |   Saturday, 08 January 2022 10:46 AM

A North Korean state news outlet says Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong-iI, was also the father of the burrito. 

The late dictator, according to the outlet, the Rodong Sinmun, came up with the idea for "wheat wraps" in 2011, shortly before he suffered the heart attack that killed him, reports The Sun, quoting the North Korean news source. 

The claims come after the outlet also maintained Kim Jong-iI invented the hamburger, calling the dish "double bread with meat."

A propaganda video has also been released showing North Koreans at a food stand eating burritos, in spite of food shortages throughout the country. 

The state media source said Kim Jong Un has now taken a "meticulous interest" in the food that it claims his father invented, and the wraps are "booming" among North Koreans. 

The video, being shown through Pen News, also shows scenes of trays with fillings that look like cabbage and carrots and a mural of Kim Jong-il in a kitchen at the Kumsong Food Factory, where burritos were being rolled. 

However, the amount of food being shown was brought into question by Hyung-seung Lee, who fled North Korea in 2014. 

“The majority of citizens do not have money to buy foreign food,” he told The Sun. "Various cooking ingredients such as milk, cheese, and spices are absolutely lacking.”

The Rodong Sinmus said that that the late dictator recommended that people drink mineral water in the summer and hot tea in the winter along with their "wheat wraps."

The burrito is widely considered to be of Mexican origin, not North Korean, and the word appeared in an 1895 Mexican dictionary describing it as being from Guanajuato. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A North Korean state news outlet says Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong-iI, was also the father of the burrito.
kimjong, I, kimjongun, burrito, northkorea
279
2022-46-08
Saturday, 08 January 2022 10:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved