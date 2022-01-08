North Korea Claims Kim Jong Un's Father Invented the Burrito

A North Korean state news outlet says Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong-iI, was also the father of the burrito.

The late dictator, according to the outlet, the Rodong Sinmun, came up with the idea for "wheat wraps" in 2011, shortly before he suffered the heart attack that killed him, reports The Sun, quoting the North Korean news source.

The claims come after the outlet also maintained Kim Jong-iI invented the hamburger, calling the dish "double bread with meat."

A propaganda video has also been released showing North Koreans at a food stand eating burritos, in spite of food shortages throughout the country.

The state media source said Kim Jong Un has now taken a "meticulous interest" in the food that it claims his father invented, and the wraps are "booming" among North Koreans.

The video, being shown through Pen News, also shows scenes of trays with fillings that look like cabbage and carrots and a mural of Kim Jong-il in a kitchen at the Kumsong Food Factory, where burritos were being rolled.

However, the amount of food being shown was brought into question by Hyung-seung Lee, who fled North Korea in 2014.

“The majority of citizens do not have money to buy foreign food,” he told The Sun. "Various cooking ingredients such as milk, cheese, and spices are absolutely lacking.”

The Rodong Sinmus said that that the late dictator recommended that people drink mineral water in the summer and hot tea in the winter along with their "wheat wraps."

The burrito is widely considered to be of Mexican origin, not North Korean, and the word appeared in an 1895 Mexican dictionary describing it as being from Guanajuato.