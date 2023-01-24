CRT Pioneer Enjoys Success at Top Level of Academia

Kimberlé Crenshaw, the scholar who pioneered the subject of critical race theory, has risen to the top levels of academia, teaching at two top universities and making as much as $100,000 from speeches.

Crenshaw, a graduate of Cornell University as well as the law schools of Harvard University and the University of Wisconsin, first debuted the subject of critical race theory in 1989 and later developed the theory of intersectionality, which concerns how race, class, gender, and other traits often "intersect" and influence each other.

Crenshaw now teaches at the University of California, Los Angeles and Columbia University, making at least $450,000 per year from those institutions, according to The Daily Mail. She also makes speeches and helps run the African American Policy Forum and the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies.

Crenshaw also hosts the podcast "Intersectionality Matters!" and has written over a dozen works.

The All American Speakers website describes her as a "specialist on race and gender equality" and a "leading voice in calling for a gender-inclusive approach to racial justice interventions."

Classes currently taught by Crenshaw include Critical Race Methods: Practices, Prisms and Problems at Columbia and Civil Rights at UCLA.