National Gallery Director Ignores Firing by Trump

The Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery director reportedly refused to leave her job despite being fired by President Donald Trump.

Kim Sajet, who was terminated in her position last week, has continued to appear for work, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Sajet has conducted meetings and has handled other museum business, sources told the newspaper.

Trump announced Friday on his Truth Social platform that he was firing Sajet.

"Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am hereby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery," Trump wrote. "She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion], which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly."

Trump's administration has cracked down on government-funded agencies and institutions that have stressed DEI programs.

The Post reported in 2015 that Sajet had asked five artists to "examine issues of race and gender as well as their personal and family histories to present a new kind of active portrait through music, movement and monologue."

The newspaper also said Sajet was addressing criticism of the gallery lacking the "presence" of women and African Americans.

Top congressional Democrats said Trump does not have legal authority to fire Sajet.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., a member of the Smithsonian's Board of Regents, said Wednesday the board had requested more information and "will discuss the issue further" at its scheduled Monday meeting.

"We just need more information about her performance, and some of the allegations that were made, so we can make an informed, thoughtful decision," Peters said, the Post reported.

"Clearly, the president has no authority whatsoever to fire her. The Smithsonian is an independent institution, and the director of the Smithsonian is the one who she reports to and that's the person who makes the decision as to hiring and firing of individuals."

House Administration Committee ranking Democrat Joseph Morelle. D-N.Y., and House Appropriations Committee ranking Democrat Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., issued a joint statement also claiming Trump "has no authority" to fire employees of the Smithsonian Institution.

In March, Trump signed an executive order titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," which aims to "restore the Smithsonian Institution to its rightful place as a symbol of inspiration and American greatness."