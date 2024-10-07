WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kim | korea

Kim Jong Un Says He Will Speed Up Steps to Make NKorea a Nuke Superpower

Kim Jong Un Says He Will Speed Up Steps to Make NKorea a Nuke Superpower
(Getty)

Monday, 07 October 2024 06:15 PM EDT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will speed up steps toward becoming a military superpower with nuclear weapons and would not rule out using them if enemies attacked it, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Kim made the comments in a speech on Monday at a university, which was printed in full by KCNA.

He said he has no intention of attacking South Korea, but "if the enemy attempts to use force against our country" North Korea's military will use all aggression without hesitation, which "does not preclude the use of nuclear weapons."

Kim also called for extensive strengthening of North Korea's defenses, according to KCNA.

He also sent a birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, KCNA said. Kim called Putin his "closest Comrade," saying "strategic and cooperative relations" between the two countries will be raised to a new level to work on "defending regional and global peace and international justice."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will speed up steps toward becoming a military superpower with nuclear weapons and would not rule out using them if enemies attacked it, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.Kim made the comments in a speech on Monday at a...
kim, korea
155
2024-15-07
Monday, 07 October 2024 06:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved