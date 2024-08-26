Kim Kardashian Presses Biden on Clemency

Kim Kardashian is calling on President Joe Biden to focus on clemency as part of his legacy before he leaves office.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted on X Monday, "Last week I had the opportunity to go visit the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., to meet with our United States pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer."

Kardashian added, "We talked about some of the many men and women who have taken accountability for their crimes, worked hard to turn their lives around, and are ready to come home from our prisons and be with their families."

Kardashian said she plans to post some of those stories on her social media accounts this week. She said, "I hope President Biden takes the opportunity to make clemency a significant part of his legacy before he leaves office."

Kardashian has for years been an advocate for criminal justice reform and at one point was studying to become a lawyer, passing California's "Baby Bar” exam in 2021."

In 2018, Kardashian worked with the Trump administration on the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old Black woman who had received a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Then-president Donald Trump eventually commuted Johnson's sentence.

More recently, Kardashian joined Vice President Kamala Harris this past April for a roundtable on criminal justice reform, one day after Biden granted clemency to 16 people who were convinced of nonviolent drug offenses.