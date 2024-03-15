NKorea's Kim Guides Air War Drills, Urges Combat Readiness

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un oversaw air warfare drills Friday and urged "realistic" preparation for combat, state media KCNA reported Saturday, days after joint annual drills involving South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up.

"Only realistic training directly related to warfare can prepare soldiers as real combat fighters," Kim said, according to KCNA.

Kim said he was satisfied with North Korean troop readiness and ordered training to cope with all kinds of topography, weather, time, and the most severe conditions, KCNA reported.

North Korea's drills took place after joint annual drills involving South Korea and the U.S. were held. The South Korea-U.S. drills were the first since Pyongyang in November scrapped a 2018 inter-Korean military pact aimed at de-escalating tensions.

The 10-day Freedom Shield exercises that wrapped up Thursday saw participation from an unprecedented number of member states from the U.S.-led United Nations Command, which has operated as part of the armistice that came at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.