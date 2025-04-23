WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kilmar abrego garcia | el salvador | deported | dhs

Deported Garcia Caught in 2022 Driving Smuggler's Car

By    |   Wednesday, 23 April 2025 05:37 PM EDT

The illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador whom Democrats have rallied behind allegedly was driving the car of a convicted human smuggler during a 2022 traffic stop on a Tennessee highway.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was stopped by a Tennessee state trooper for speeding and erratic driving. When an officer noticed the El Salvador national was with eight others and there was no luggage in their vehicle on their trip from Texas to Maryland, he suspected something was amiss, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing a Department of Homeland Security memo it obtained last week.

Abrego Garcia, whose deportation last month by the Trump administration triggered a legal fight and outrage by Democrat lawmakers, claimed the SUV he was driving was owned by "his boss" at his construction job.

The person turned out to be Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, an illegal immigrant previously convicted of human smuggling, the Post reported. It is not known whether Hernandez Reyez ever employed Abrego Garcia in construction.

Hernandez Reyez was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling illegal immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, in a vehicle he was driving through Mississippi.

Even though the Tennessee trooper did not arrest Abrego Garcia or escalate the investigation, DHS noticed the traffic stop through its computer-aided dispatch report system, Just the News reported Tuesday. Agents determined he was a "suspect alien" and referred his matter for review to "passport control."

Three weeks later, on Dec. 27, 2022, DHS updated its records to urge all personnel who encountered Abrego Garcia to "escort to secondary," a term referring to investigative procedures used when someone suspected of wrongdoing is encountered at a port of entry or by Border Patrol agents.

Abrego Garcia also was previously accused of physically abusing his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, a U.S. citizen who asked a Maryland court to grant her a protective order against her husband in 2021 after he allegedly punched, scratched, grabbed and bruised her, the Post reported.

Abrego Garcia's attorneys argued their client has no criminal history to support his removal from the U.S., but Department of Justice documents released Wednesday regarding Abrego Garcia's initial arrest in 2019 in Maryland that a "reliable source" advised them that Abrego Garcia "is an active member of MS-13 with the Westerns clique."

DOJ attorneys said they're complying with the court orders by removing any obstacles that would prevent Abrego Garcia from returning to the U.S., but that they can't force the Salvadoran government to send him back.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador whom Democrats have rallied behind allegedly was driving the car of a convicted human smuggler during a 2022 traffic stop on a Tennessee highway.
kilmar abrego garcia, el salvador, deported, dhs
427
2025-37-23
Wednesday, 23 April 2025 05:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved