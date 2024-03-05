×
Tags: kids | micro-transactions | video games | addiction | lawsuit

Video Game Sued for Exploiting Kids Out of Billions

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 09:29 PM EST

Atlanta-based law firm Bullock Ward Mason is taking legal action against various video game companies over concerns about gaming addiction among young people and the billions spent on micro-transactions.

Tina Bullock, the COO and managing partner of Bullock Ward Mason, told Axios that her firm is suing the California-based social platform for tweens and teens, known as Roblox, and "just about everything that you can think of that is a multiplayer game," for promoting micro-transactions targeted toward engaging children.

Roblox, a platform that boasts 71.5 million daily active users, most of whom are kids under 13, is free to play and offers the option for users to spend real money on a virtual currency known as "Robux" to access additional features. In the first nine months of 2023, consumers spent a total of $2.39 billion on Robux.

In a more detailed accusation, Bullock, in collaboration with attorneys from New York and San Francisco, filed a class action lawsuit against Roblox on behalf of several parents last month. The lawsuit alleges that Roblox committed labor law violations, false advertising, and fraud by exploiting child labor and offering "nearly worthless digital currency for their labor." The suit claims that while Robux can be converted into real money, the conversion rate is so unfavorable that Roblox retains most of the earnings.

The lawsuit further claims that the addictive nature of Roblox and its practices makes it difficult for children and parents to disengage from the game, leading to continued expenditure on Robux.

Roblox spokesperson Stefanie Notaney disputed the claims and stated that the company would address the issues in court.

"For the experiences that monetize," she added, "the majority are created by developers who are over 18 years old. We also maintain community standards, key features, and educational materials to promote safety and civility on our platform for our developer and user communities."

Meanwhile, Bullock Ward Mason is involved in another lawsuit based in Arkansas against the creators of Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto, all of whom have chosen not to comment on the matter.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


