WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: khalil

Trump Bid to Deport Columbia Activist Khalil Likely Unconstitutional, Judge Says

Trump Bid to Deport Columbia Activist Khalil Likely Unconstitutional, Judge Says
Khalil (AP)

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 04:51 PM EDT

A U.S. judge said on Wednesday the Trump administration's bid to deport Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is likely unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey said he will issue a further order with next steps later on Wednesday. Khalil is currently in immigration detention in Louisiana.

Khalil was arrested on March 8 after the State Department revoked his green card under a little-used provision of U.S. immigration law granting the U.S. secretary of state the power to seek the deportation of any non-citizen whose presence in the country is deemed adverse to U.S. foreign policy interests.

Farbiarz wrote that Khalil was likely to succeed in his argument that the provision "is unconstitutional as applied to him."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. judge said on Wednesday the Trump administration's bid to deport Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is likely unconstitutional.U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey said he will issue a further order with next...
khalil
123
2025-51-28
Wednesday, 28 May 2025 04:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved