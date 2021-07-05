Keystone XL Pipeline Developer Seeks Billions in Damages

The Canadian energy company TC Energy is seeking $15 billion in damages from the U.S. government due to President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

The company released a statement last week saying that it had ''filed a notice of intent with the State Department to begin a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) claim under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,'' according to The Epoch Times.

The statement adds that ''TC Energy will be seeking to recover more than US$15 billion in damages that it has suffered as a result of the U.S. Government’s breach of its NAFTA obligations.''

Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office stopping construction of the pipeline, saying that ''the move was part of his administration’s larger agenda to tackle a projected climate crisis,'' The Epoch Times continued. TC Energy pulled out of the project in June.

The pipeline, which had been delayed for over a decade since first being proposed in 2008 due to opposition from environmentalists, Native Americans and some landowners, would have carried up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska.