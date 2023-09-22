×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevinmccarthy | spending bill | house

McCarthy: Still Possible to Pass Short-Term Spending Bill

By    |   Friday, 22 September 2023 03:43 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday he thinks it's still possible to push forward a partisan short-term stopgap in the House bill next week.

"We got members working, and hopefully we'll be able to move forward on Tuesday to pass these bills," McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.

He signaled his preference for avoiding a closure, but a hard-right flank of his House majority has effectively seized control.

"I still believe if you shut down, you're in a weaker position," he said. "You need the time to fund the government while you pass all the appropriations bills."

The House is not expected back until Tuesday, leaving just five days to resolve a standoff before the Sept. 30 deadline, the end of the fiscal year.

McCarthy faces immense pressure for severe spending cuts from a handful of hard-right conservatives in his caucus, essentially halting his ability to lead the chamber.

Many on the right flank are aligned with Donald Trump — the Republican frontrunner to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 election — and opposed the budget deal the speaker reached with Biden earlier this year and are trying to dismantle it.

McCarthy's attempt to restart his stalled spending agenda failed Thursday when Republican defectors for a third time blocked a procedural vote on defense spending, raising the risk of a government shutdown in just 10 days.

The House of Representatives voted 216-212 against beginning debate on an $886 billion defense appropriations bill expected in the House of Representatives, with six hardline Republicans voting against the bill.

McCarthy said Friday he "will continue to work with people. I just believe if you're not funding the troops and you're not funding the border, pretty difficult to think that you're going to win in a shutdown. I've been through those a couple of times."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday he thinks it's still possible to push forward a partisan short-term stopgap in the House bill next week. "We got members working, and hopefully we'll be able to move forward on Tuesday to pass these bills," McCarthy said.
kevinmccarthy, spending bill, house
311
2023-43-22
Friday, 22 September 2023 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved