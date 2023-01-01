Rep. Issa: 'No Alternative' to McCarthy for Speakership

There is no alternative for Congress' next speaker of the House, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"As an old whip counter here in the Congress," Issa said, "[McCarthy] had 31 people who voted for somebody other than him in the first round.

"That has dwindled down to single digits, with a couple of people saying they will never vote for him, but, at the end of the day, recognizing that, if five or six people hold out, all we're really doing is empowering the other side and not having a speaker, because there's no question, over 200 members, Republican members, will stick with Kevin McCarthy again and again and again.

"And that includes Steve Scalise and the rest of the leadership team. You can't ... make a decision for somebody with nobody. And, quite frankly, there is no alternative to Kevin. He clearly is our choice broadly. And he's earned it."

The House will vote for its next speaker on Tuesday. But McCarthy's path is not certain. As Issa pointed out, there are five House Republicans who seek alternative candidates. With Republicans' narrow control of the House and with 218 votes needed, losing just five could cost McCarthy the speakership.

As it stands, the new House will have 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats, with one vacancy.

When asked last week, according to The Hill, how he plans to garner the remaining support over the holidays, McCarthy brushed off the question, saying he planned to "go home; have a really nice Christmas."

Not in a century has a speaker ballot gone to a second vote.