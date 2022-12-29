×
Tags: kevinmccarthy | house | speaker | gop

Republicans From Biden Districts Will Vote Only McCarthy for Speaker

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:28 PM EST

Both current and incoming House Republicans from swing districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020 are pledging to support only House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for speaker of the House.

In a letter sent to their Republican colleagues Thursday, 15 signers, made up of six current members and nine incoming members, said that they will not support "any so-called shadow 'consensus candidate'" for speaker.

"Let us be clear: We are not only supporting Kevin McCarthy for speaker, but are not open to any so-called shadow 'consensus candidate' — regardless of how many votes it takes to elect Speaker-designate McCarthy," the letter said.

McCarthy is attempting to secure enough support to be chosen as speaker when the new Congress convenes on Tuesday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Both current and incoming House Republicans from swing districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020 are pledging to support only House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for speaker of the House.
