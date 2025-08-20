Gov. Stitt Renews Support to Block State Money for Schools Supporting DEI Policies

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ceremoniously renewed his support this week for state legislation blocking funding for DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policies at state colleges and universities.

Stitt was joined by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who is traveling around the country on a "Returning Education to the States" tour.

McMahon said in a statement that Oklahoma has taken important steps to equip students to succeed. "That same commitment to students," she said, "is reflected in the state’s new law ending DEI mandates -- ensuring education is grounded in merit, not radical ideology."

The state legislation, originally enacted in May, makes permanent an executive order from Gov. Stitt that prevents the use of state money to support DEI policies at state universities and colleges in any way. All institutions of higher learning in Oklahoma were required to submit documentation proving their compliance with the new state law, which also prohibits any educational programming that uses preferences based on ethnicity, race, sex, color or national origin.

Republican State Representative Toni Hasenbeck chairs a legislative education committee and said in a statement that the legislation ensures higher education in the state supports learning, not ideology. "Higher education must remain focused on merit, scholarship and workforce development. Senate Bill 796 protects academic freedom while keeping our institutions aligned with their core mission."

The Oklahoma policy toward DEI puts the state in line with the policy ordered by President Donald Trump on the opening day of his second term in the White House, when he announced the end of government spending on DEI policies that were pushed by the previous administration of President Joe Biden.