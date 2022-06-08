Actor Kevin Sorbo Uses Gun Control Argument to Slam Child Gender Change

Actor Kevin Sorbo threw back an argument for gun control to criticize gender change for children, Independent Journal Review reported.

Sorbo tweeted that "if an 18-year-old isn’t 'mature enough' to own a firearm, then maybe 5-year-olds aren't mature enough to change their gender."

The actor’s remarks came as Republicans continue to push back against gender-affirming care for minors, according to IJR.

Alabama recently passed legislation banning the carrying out of a medical procedure, or the prescription of medication, to a minor child that is meant to alter gender or delay puberty.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Alabama, stating that the law "denies necessary medical care to children based solely on who they are, and that threatens criminal prosecution and jail time to doctors, parents, and anyone else who provides or 'causes' that care," IJR reported.

The DOJ also claimed that "the new law's felony ban on providing certain medically necessary care to transgender minors violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause."

President Joe Biden told parents in March that "affirming your child's identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe."

Earlier this week, Sorbo put up another tweet connected to gender change for minors, writing on Twitter: " 'Can I drive your car.' No you’re 5 'Can I have a beer?' No you're 5 'Can I have a cigarette?' No you’re 5 'Can I take hormones and change my gender?' Of course! You know what’s best."

Sorbo also recently was in the headlines for being mocked for joking about what CNN+’s pronouns would be when he tweeted that "if CNN+ had pronouns they’d be was/were."