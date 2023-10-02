×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | ukraine | white house | press secretary

Jean-Pierre's Verbal McCarthy Slip: 'Speaker McKraine'

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 01:45 PM EDT

Amid the flak House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was taking on Capitol Hill from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly referred to McCarthy as Speaker McKraine.

"There's obviously bipartisan support for to continue the funding to Ukraine," Jean-Pierre told reporters at Monday's White House daily press briefing.

"We've heard that specifically from Speaker McKraine, uh, Speaker McCarthy just yesterday,
multiple times saying that.

"And we've heard that from, you know, Democrats and Republicans in Congress."

Gaetz has vowed to bring a notice to vacate against McCarthy — which would cost the speaker his job — this week after he used Democrat votes to pass a continuing resolution on Saturday to avert a government shutdown at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Gaetz wants McCarthy to answer questions about his alleged "secret side deal" with President Joe Biden on Ukraine aid before beginning a vote on a notice to vacate against McCarthy "later this week."

Biden has been "taking Speaker McCarthy's lunch money" and working side deals on Ukraine aid, the debt limit, and Democrat spending initiatives, Gaetz said in House floor remarks Monday.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amid the flak House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was taking on Capitol Hill from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly referred to McCarthy as Speaker McKraine.
kevin mccarthy, ukraine, white house, press secretary
185
2023-45-02
Monday, 02 October 2023 01:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved