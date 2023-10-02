Jean-Pierre's Verbal McCarthy Slip: 'Speaker McKraine'

Amid the flak House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was taking on Capitol Hill from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly referred to McCarthy as Speaker McKraine.

"There's obviously bipartisan support for to continue the funding to Ukraine," Jean-Pierre told reporters at Monday's White House daily press briefing.

"We've heard that specifically from Speaker McKraine, uh, Speaker McCarthy just yesterday,

multiple times saying that.

"And we've heard that from, you know, Democrats and Republicans in Congress."

Gaetz has vowed to bring a notice to vacate against McCarthy — which would cost the speaker his job — this week after he used Democrat votes to pass a continuing resolution on Saturday to avert a government shutdown at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Gaetz wants McCarthy to answer questions about his alleged "secret side deal" with President Joe Biden on Ukraine aid before beginning a vote on a notice to vacate against McCarthy "later this week."

Biden has been "taking Speaker McCarthy's lunch money" and working side deals on Ukraine aid, the debt limit, and Democrat spending initiatives, Gaetz said in House floor remarks Monday.