McCarthy: Jan. 6 Footage to Roll Out 'Slowly'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News on Sunday that footage from Jan. 6 will "slowly" be rolled out to news agencies.

"We will slowly roll out to every individual news agency," McCarthy told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "They can come see the tapes as well. Let everyone see them to bring their own judgment."

The House speaker's comments follow shortly after harsh critiques from top Democrats for giving Tucker Carlson access to nearly 41,000 hours of footage from the Capitol.

McCarthy outlined in his interview with Fox News on Sunday that he did not "give" Carlson the tapes; he allowed him to view the footage.

"I didn't give the tapes," McCarthy said. "I allowed [him] to come see them, just like an exclusive with anybody else. My goal here is transparency."

According to Axios, among the list of news agencies requesting access to the footage were "The Associated Press, NBC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post."

When trying to determine whether Carlson was given the footage or whether media outlets were denied access, Newsmax reached out to the Fox News anchor for comment. He did not respond by the time of publication.