Kevin McCarthy: Is Biden Afraid of Losing to Trump?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday wondered whether President Joe Biden is using his executive powers against Donald Trump because he's "afraid" of losing the 2024 general election to the former president.

McCarthy took to social media the morning after Trump was booked on charges of allegedly trying to overturn the Georgia 2020 election results.

The speaker questioned why the former president was being treated differently than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election despite winning the popular vote.

"Why would Joe Biden use the power of government to go after Trump—his leading political opponent? Is he afraid of losing to him?" McCarthy wrote on X.

"They never indicted Hillary when she—still to this day—claimed the election was stolen from her."

Attached to McCarthy's post was a brief video of the speaker addressing a crowd in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday.

"Why would you [Biden] go after your political opponent just because you disagree with him," McCarthy says in the video. "Are you afraid of him? Is it because he's ahead in the polls? You indict him but you never indicted Hillary when she still, to this day, claims the election was stolen when it was proven it was not.

"Or go down to Georgia that just indicted President Trump. We had a governor's race there where an individual [2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams] in the Democratic Party claims it was stolen. But nothing happened to that individual."

The speaker then said the Department of Justice has two sets of laws.

"One for the Biden family and one for the rest of us," McCarthy said.

The speaker's Friday tweet supporting Trump came as House conservatives play hardball with a stopgap spending bill.

The House Freedom Caucus declared on social media site X on Monday that it will oppose any stopgap government funding bill that doesn't include border policy measures and fails to address Department of Justice and "woke" military policies.

Some House Republicans have expressed concern that divisions within the party could force the GOP to reach across the aisle in order to pass the continuing resolution before the deadline to avert a shutdown, Axios reported last week.