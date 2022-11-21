McCarthy: Visiting Border to Expose Failures

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he'll visit the southern border to highlight the Biden administration's failure to curb the influx of terror suspects and illegal fentanyl.

"Tuesday, I'm going down to the border again," the likely next House speaker announced at a Saturday meeting of Republican supporters in Las Vegas, video of the comments showed.

"We're going to get a new update [on the border] because, you know why? When I become speaker [of the House], we're going to move a hearing down on the border, and I'm going make it bipartisan on both sides.

"Another promise I'll make you — I will not allow [President Joe Biden] to ignore it. As speaker, I'll have the meeting there. Then make them all show and see what's happening."

McCarthy's trip comes after a Biden administration announcement that it won't oppose a judge's decision to wind down Title 42, a legal barrier to migrants crossing the border put into place early in the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy took a strong immigration stance before the GOP's narrow midterm election wins that set up a Republican majority in the House. On Saturday, he doubled down on the immigration issue in his Las Vegas speech.

"Do you know what is going to happen today? Three hundred Americans are going to be poisoned and die. Do you know what happens tomorrow? Three hundred more Americans are going to be poisoned and die. What all that fentanyl come from? From China to Mexico, to the cartels up here," McCarthy said.

"You know what the equality of 300 Americans is? What's equal to that? An airliner crashing. What happened if an airliner would crash every day in America? We would all wake up and say, We have a crisis. Would we not? And we want to do something about it.

"Do you know what is happening? Fentanyl [is the] No. 1 killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. That's our most productive years in an economy. Those are the years of the individuals who serve in the military to defend us. It makes me wonder why would somebody target that generation in America. We should stop it, and stop it now."

McCarthy added: "The next thing we're going to do is going make a nation that is safe. We're going to secure our borders. We're going to stop defunding the police and fund the police."