McCarthy: 6 Days Until Capitol Reopened, Restored 'to American People'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reminded people of his vow to reopen Congress, which has been closed to most visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

"In six days the new Republican majority will fully reopen and restore the U.S. Capitol to the American people," McCarthy tweeted Wednesday morning with a copy of his Nov. 10 letter to officials who oversee day-to-day operations of the Capitol.

McCarthy originally fired off his letter just days after the midterms, in which Republicans won the House majority in the new Congress.

"It has been 2 years, 7 months, and 29 days since the People's House closed," the leader wrote. "That means for 973 days, the American People have been restricted from exercising their constitutional right to petition the first branch of government. 973 days without being able to freely visit their Member of Congress at the Capitol Complex. 973 days without being able to access the House gallery and watch their representatives vote on legislation in person.

"That posture is no longer acceptable."

McCarthy wrote his letter before several conservatives said they would not support the Californian to be the next speaker. Still, no clear challenger has emerged.

During a Senate GOP luncheon last week, McCarthy pleaded with lawmakers to have faith in his ability to manage the House.

"Reopening the House is more than just a symbolic measure — government of the people, by the people, and for the people requires interaction with the people," McCarthy wrote in his letter.

"It is for this reason that we must welcome Americans from across this nation back to the Halls of Congress."

McCarthy's letter was sent to Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, Capitol architect Brett Blanton, Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor, Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker, and attending physician Brian Monahan.

The leader asked the officials for a "full written plan on how your office plans to fully reopen the House," and requested that they schedule a meeting with his team to discuss the plan.

Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in November extended proxy voting in the House through Christmas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, House members were permitted to stay away from Congress and still cast votes through proxies.