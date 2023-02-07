McCarthy Takes Dig at Pelosi, Says He'll Be Respectful of Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., took a swipe at predecessor Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promising he wouldn't "tear up" a copy of President Joe Biden's State of the Nation speech — a reference to Pelosi's dramatic reaction to the 2020 address.

McCarthy on Monday said he'll be "respectful" during the Tuesday night speech, explaining his reverence for the office of the president overrides his frustration with Biden, the Washington Examiner reported.

During former President Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union address, Pelosi tore up her copy of the remarks at the end of the speech.

"I won't tear up the speech. I won't play games. I'm very respectful," McCarthy told reporters, the Washington Examiner reported. "I think it's an important night in all aspects. … I want to treat the office itself with the honor and dignity that it deserves."

The House speaker is highly visible during the State of the Union address, sitting behind the president and next to the vice president. Pelosi told USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page she ripped up the Trump speech out of frustration with apparent falsehoods in Trump's speech.

"So, she made a tiny tear in the margin of the paper so that she could find this untruth," Page told CNN more than a year later.

"Then she found another thing she thought was untrue, and another, and another. She said by the time he was through speaking, the whole speech had little tears along the margins of things he had said that she said she thought were false. That's when she decided, I might as well tear this up."

McCarthy and Biden met last week to discuss the debt ceiling as the Republican-controlled House fights the Democratic Senate and White House for spending cuts to go along with any increase to the borrowing limit.