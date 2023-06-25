×
Tags: kevin mccarthy | merrick garland | hunter biden | impeachment

McCarthy: AG Garland Impeachment a Possibility

By    |   Sunday, 25 June 2023 08:51 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday suggested the lower chamber might launch an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland after an IRS whistleblower said he interfered with an investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee," McCarthy tweeted.

"If the whistleblowers' allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland's weaponization of DOJ [the Department of Justice]."

McCarthy's threat, according to the New York Post, follows after the testimony of an IRS whistleblower, who alleged that Justice Department officials impeded the investigation of Hunter Biden's tax fraud.

Testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, supervisory agent Gary Shapley and an unnamed agent, was made public on Thursday. They alleged that U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who led the federal probe of Hunter Biden, sought to bring federal charges against him in the Central District of California and in Washington, D.C., last year. However, his requests reportedly were denied by President Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys Martin Estrada and Matthew Graves.

"In an October 7, 2022, meeting at the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney David Weiss told six witnesses he did not have authority to charge in other districts and had thus requested special counsel status," stated Shapley's legal team, summarizing his testimony.

The calls for an impeachment inquiry into Garland, who was appointed by President Biden, are gaining momentum, with questions arising about alleged interference in the investigation of Hunter Biden's tax fraud. McCarthy's tweet and the revelation of the whistleblowers' claims have escalated political tensions, drawing increased scrutiny over the leadership in the Justice Department.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


