McCarthy: House Likely to Probe Federal Maui Response

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that the House will likely probe the federal response to the deadly Maui wildfires earlier this month that killed more than 100 people and razed the historic enclave of Lahaina.

"I'm very concerned about the response," McCarthy said while touring a 5G manufacturing plant in Syracuse, New York, according to The Hill. "How could you lose that many Americans in today's age? I'm going to be working with committees to investigate what went on so this never happens again."

He added that President Joe Biden telling reporters he had "no comment" on the Maui fires while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is "unacceptable."

The same day he declined to comment, Biden told reporters that his administration was "looking at" a visit to Maui.

The president and first lady arrived in Nevada Friday for their second vacation of the month, renting a private home on Lake Tahoe owned by Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. Steyer is an investor, climate activist, and Democratic donor who ran for president in 2020.

The first couple halted their vacation for a day on Monday to meet with survivors, first responders, and local officials in Maui while surveying the damage.

Vowing that the federal government will be there "as long as it takes," Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for the Hawaiian island and deployed several hundred Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel to Maui.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 115 deaths have been confirmed and another 850 people are missing in connection with the fires. While the initial cause has not yet been determined, a lawsuit alleges that a spark from downed power lines operated by Hawaiian Electric ignited dry grass along a road near the historic town of Lahaina.

The speaker previously suggested that the House may begin an impeachment inquiry against Biden once Congress returns from its August recess.