×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | maui | joe biden | wildfires | fema

McCarthy: House Likely to Probe Federal Maui Response

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 06:46 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that the House will likely probe the federal response to the deadly Maui wildfires earlier this month that killed more than 100 people and razed the historic enclave of Lahaina.

"I'm very concerned about the response," McCarthy said while touring a 5G manufacturing plant in Syracuse, New York, according to The Hill. "How could you lose that many Americans in today's age? I'm going to be working with committees to investigate what went on so this never happens again."

He added that President Joe Biden telling reporters he had "no comment" on the Maui fires while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is "unacceptable."

The same day he declined to comment, Biden told reporters that his administration was "looking at" a visit to Maui.

The president and first lady arrived in Nevada Friday for their second vacation of the month, renting a private home on Lake Tahoe owned by Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. Steyer is an investor, climate activist, and Democratic donor who ran for president in 2020.

The first couple halted their vacation for a day on Monday to meet with survivors, first responders, and local officials in Maui while surveying the damage.

Vowing that the federal government will be there "as long as it takes," Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for the Hawaiian island and deployed several hundred Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel to Maui.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 115 deaths have been confirmed and another 850 people are missing in connection with the fires. While the initial cause has not yet been determined, a lawsuit alleges that a spark from downed power lines operated by Hawaiian Electric ignited dry grass along a road near the historic town of Lahaina.

The speaker previously suggested that the House may begin an impeachment inquiry against Biden once Congress returns from its August recess.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that the House will likely probe the federal response to the deadly Maui wildfires earlier this month that killed more than 100 people and razed the historic enclave of Lahaina.
kevin mccarthy, maui, joe biden, wildfires, fema
315
2023-46-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 06:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved