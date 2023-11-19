×
Tags: kevin mccarthy | matt gaetz | congress | house | ouster | ethics | investigation

McCarthy: Gaetz to Meet Similar Fate as Santos

By    |   Sunday, 19 November 2023 09:19 PM EST

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," suggested the ongoing ethics investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has the potential to parallel the situation of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

During the interview, McCarthy stated, "I think once that ethics complaint comes forward, he could have the same problem as Santos has."

The House Committee on Ethics investigated Gaetz, with the inquiry believed to center on accusations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, the New York Post reported. This investigation occurs in the backdrop of the committee's recent report on Santos, who is dealing with a 23-count indictment and allegations of misusing campaign funds for personal use.

Defending himself against the ethics probe, Gaetz has publicly stated, "I am the most investigated man in the United States Congress. It seems that the Ethics Committee's interest in me waxes and wanes based on my relationship with the speaker."

Despite extensive federal investigations, including allegations of encounters with underage girls, Gaetz has not been charged. The Federal Election Commission also cleared him in August of using campaign funds for legal expenses related to these investigations.

"Exonerated. Again. 5-0 vote," Gaetz tweeted after the verdict.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
