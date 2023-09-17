Kevin McCarthy: Biden Energy Policies 'Hurting America'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden’s energy policies for focusing on renewable energy and not natural gas.

“We’ve watched the really horrendous decisions by the Democrats and the Biden administration,” McCarthy said Sunday in a New York talk radio interview with John Catsimatidis on his WABC 770AM show, “Cat’s Roundtable.”

“They hurt America by cutting off what God has blessed this country to do, where we can be energy independent,” McCarthy continued. “Raising the price of fuel — what that does is raises inflation.”

He went on to say: “If we replaced Russian natural gas in Europe, for one year, just one year, that would lower 215 million tons of emissions because our natural gas is 41% cleaner than Russian natural gas.”

McCarthy claimed that “the Biden administration has gone in and done an attack on the energy business, only wants renewable energy.”

He said this has “made the price of energy higher,” and “it doesn’t mean we buy less, it means we’re buying it from our enemies.”

The speaker went on to promote the energy package that the House passed earlier this year, but has yet to be voted on by the Senate.

“It is a sad place, but it’s all from Democratic policies from this administration. Not just hurting America and our economy, but helping our adversaries be stronger,” McCarthy said.

“That is why we need an American energy policy, which the House has passed, that makes America energy independent, utilizing all forms of energy from renewable, from nuclear, from oil and natural gas as well,” he continued.