Ex-Speaker McCarthy Remains Undecided on Future

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy remains undecided about whether he will seek reelection, DailyMail.com has reported.

McCarthy was voted out as speaker on Oct. 3 after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a "motion to vacate" the chair.

Earlier this month, McCarthy told CNN he would spend the holidays talking "to my family about the ideas of what is going forward, and then I will make a decision."

In a DailyMail.com interview published Wednesday, McCarthy said he is still figuring out "what's the best way to serve."

A Dec. 8 deadline to register as a candidate in California's 20th Congressional District looms.

"That's coming up," McCarthy told DailyMail.com. "I've got to make a decision. I have my papers and I'm looking at it."

The lawmaker refused to say whether he would stay on for the rest of his term if he does not run for reelection. He also added that he doesn’t need "a title" to serve the American people.

"One thing about me is I never give up," he told DailyMail.com.

"The great thing about the American public is you don't have to have a title to be able to do it. Everybody should be engaged and be able to help this country move further and I'm going to look at the best place to do that."

Three days after losing the speakership, McCarthy said he would finish his congressional term and run for reelection.