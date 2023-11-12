×
Tags: kevin mccarthy | gop | 2024 | reelection | campaign | california

Rep. McCarthy to Take 'Holidays' Before Making '24 Decision

Sunday, 12 November 2023 03:57 PM EST

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is not committing to a run for reelection in 2024, despite past vows to "never give up" in his work helping Republicans navigate the democratic process.

"I got the holidays," McCarthy told CNN. "I will talk to my family about the ideas of what is going forward, and then I will make a decision."

McCarthy has California's Dec. 8 filing deadline looming, unless he is going to call it quits.

Leaving Congress would not be the end of his political career, but merely a beginning of a new one, he added.

"I always believe, and you hear me all of the time: You never give up in the process, right?" he told CNN. "Well, there's so many ways you can do that to make sure you're getting the job done. And I'm going to look at all options."

McCarthy has hinted both ways, including suggesting he was done and also saying he was ready to run again.

McCarthy refused to give an inclination on where he is leaning now, telling CNN, "I don't know."

McCarthy serves in one of the rare reliably Republican districts in the deep-blue state of California, the largest state in the U.S.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 12 November 2023 03:57 PM
