×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | donald trump | impeachments | expunge | vote | house | republicans

McCarthy: No Secret Deal to Expunge Trump Impeachments

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 12:03 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said he supports expunging former President Donald Trump's two impeachments but denied a report that he'd made a secret deal to make that happen.

"There's no deal, but I've been very clear, from long before, when I voted against impeachments that they did it for purely political purposes," the California Republican told NBC News correspondent Rebecca Kaplan. "I support expungement but there's no deal out there."

His comments came in response to a Politico report earlier in the day that claimed McCarthy had promised Trump that the House would vote on expunging the impeachments.

The alleged promise came, Politico said, after the speaker angered the former president in June when he said that Trump may not be the GOP's best 2024 presidential nominee.

Politico, quoting a source said to be close to Trump, reported that to placate him, McCarthy promised that the House would vote to expunge the impeachments before the August recess.

Meanwhile, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined together in late June on a resolution to clear Trump of the impeachment charges.

During a recent House leadership meeting, moderate Republicans argued against the resolution, saying that an expungement vote would endanger votes for GOP incumbents seeking reelections in Biden-won districts.

It is not clear if an expungement vote would pass, if one comes up, as two sitting Republicans, Reps. Dan Newhouse of Washington and David Valadao of California, both voted to impeach Trump.

One unnamed senior Republican told Politico that while Trump is supported, a vote to expunge the impeachments would reveal the party's divisions and would embarrass Trump if the vote failed.

"I'm for Trump," the lawmaker said. "The problem is: If you have an expungement, and it goes to the floor and fails — which it probably will — then the media will treat it like it's a third impeachment, and it will show disunity among Republican ranks. It's a huge strategic risk."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said he supports expunging former President Donald Trump's two impeachments but denied a report that he'd made a secret deal to make that happen.
kevin mccarthy, donald trump, impeachments, expunge, vote, house, republicans, deal
330
2023-03-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved