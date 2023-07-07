Report: McCarthy Keeping Peace by Not Endorsing Trump

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to not officially endorse former President Donald Trump's White House bid is sparing House Republicans a civil war over 2024, Politico reported.

Scores of House GOP lawmakers have already endorsed Trump, but others are staying away from the former president in the Republican primary, particularly those in swing states and those who are backing other candidates.

McCarthy recently ignited a firestorm when he signaled doubts about whether Trump can defeat President Joe Biden.

In an interview on CNBC, McCarthy, asked if Trump can defeat Biden in the November 2024, general election, said: "Yeah, he can beat Biden," as his "policies are better, [more] straightforward than Biden's policies." But when asked if Trump can win, considering he is facing two criminal indictments, McCarthy showed some doubts.

"Can he win that election?" said McCarthy. "Yeah, he can. The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don't know that answer."

But later, McCarthy told Breitbart, Trump is "stronger today than he was in 2016."

"As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our committees are holding Biden's DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice," McCarthy said.

Despite pressure building on McCarthy to back Trump, some GOP lawmakers already view him as a supporter of the former president, according to Politico.

Pro-Trump Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., has suggested that McCarthy is clearing a path for his members to rally behind the former president by the end of the primary, the outlet said.

Meuser summed up McCarthy's message on the 2024 election to House Republicans like this: "Hey, you're with [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis right now. That's OK. We get that. You're with Mike Pence, Tim Scott. But in the end, we've got to come together with who's going to be our winning candidate."

One unnamed House conservative, noting McCarthy's "incredibly split" conference, said an endorsement of Trump might make matters worse for the Speaker.

"The reality is, if we get Trump, there's probably a good possibility that we don't keep the House" next fall, said lawmaker, who has not endorsed in the primary. "McCarthy knows that. He knows that if Trump's on top of the ticket, that we probably lose New York and California. ... If we lose the House, there's no way McCarthy stays as minority leader. He's gone."

Several Republican House members warn that a McCarthy endorsement of Trump this early could spark disunity and infighting across different GOP factions.

"So, while McCarthy spent six months keeping us all together, it's like the worst thing that you can do is take a stance for or against Trump," said one centrist Republican lawmaker.