×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | defense | spending | pentagon | debt deal | joe biden | supplemental

McCarthy Spikes Pentagon Supplemental Spending

By    |   Monday, 05 June 2023 10:04 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy derided the idea that Congress adopt a brisk hike in defense spending, urging that lawmakers first look for ways to cut waste, The Hill reported.

The California Republican's pushback comes as some within his party have suggested that the 3% defense spending bump in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 is too small, necessitating a supplemental bill.

"The last five audits the Department of Defense has failed. So, there's a lot of place for reform. We can have a lot of savings," McCarthy said Monday, insisting that the House go through the appropriations process.

"This is the most money we've ever spent on defense — this is the most money anyone in the world has ever spent on defense," he continued. "So, I don't think the first answer is to do a supplemental."

The agreement between McCarthy and President Joe Biden signed over the weekend suspends the debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025, and caps non-defense discretionary spending for the next two calendar years.

In addition, all unused funds appropriated during the COVID-19 pandemic are rescinded, $1.4 billion in unobligated Internal Revenue Service funds are tabled, and $20 billion in IRS funding will be redirected for two years.

While the Pentagon initially appears unaffected by the cuts, its 3% raise is actually a cut when inflation is factored in. Officials have also sounded the alarm over new measures in the deal that could lead to future slashes.

"There's a lot of places you can find savings, and ... make our money go further, more efficiently and more effectively," McCarthy explained. "That's why I don't like the idea of someone just walking in and just saying, 'Oh, we need a supplemental.' No, we just plussed up the number for spending on defense."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy derided the idea that Congress adopt a brisk hike in defense spending, urging that lawmakers first look for ways to cut waste, The Hill reported.
kevin mccarthy, defense, spending, pentagon, debt deal, joe biden, supplemental
294
2023-04-05
Monday, 05 June 2023 10:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved