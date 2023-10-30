MAGA Backer to Challenge Rep. McCarthy in Primary

A MAGA supporter announced on Monday that he will challenge Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in a Republican primary in the former House speaker's reelection bid for his congressional district, The Hill reported.

Businessman David Giglio, a staunch backer of former President Donald Trump, criticized McCarthy on his campaign website, saying that the former speaker "failed the American people by not keeping his promises and capitulating to the corrupt Biden regime and the radical Democrats."

Giglio also touted himself as an "America First Republican" who will "fight alongside President Donald Trump in 2024 as he wages war against the corrupt uniparty."

The candidate added that "Americans are fed up with the status quo and hungry for change. I intend to do whatever it takes to fight, win, and deliver it for them."

Giglio, however, is likely to face an uphill battle in next year's Republican primary due to McCarthy's name recognition and his success as a prolific fundraiser who has handily won reelection in the past, according to the Washington Examiner.

In addition, during his time as speaker, McCarthy was a defender of Trump's and kept a good working relationship with the former president, according to The Hill.

Shortly after he was removed by fellow Republicans from his position as speaker, McCarthy denied reports that he would give up his seat and insisted that he also intended to run for reelection, declaring that "I’m not resigning. I got a lot more work to do."