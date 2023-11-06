×
Tags: kevin mccarthy | ally | garret graves | house | leadership | role | mike johnson

McCarthy Ally Removed From House Leadership Role

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 07:23 PM EST

An ally of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was picked to run the Elected Leadership Committee, will no longer run those meetings, according to reports.

Politico first reported that Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., has been shuffled out of running the ELC meetings, as new speaker and fellow Louisianan Mike Johnson has eliminated the chairmanship position of the internal advisory group and will lead the meetings himself.

The Washington Examiner also reported the move.

Graves was picked to chair the panel after whipping votes to help McCarthy get elected in January. He was the first chair of the ELC in a decade. The last to hold that role was then-Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., who was appointed by then-Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.

It's unclear if Graves will be asked to remain in some of leadership role under Johnson, according to Politico.

McCarthy was ousted as speaker on Oct. 3.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

