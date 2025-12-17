Dems Freeze Coast Guard Nominee Over Hate-Symbol Clash

Two Senate Democrats have placed holds on the nomination of Adm. Kevin Lunday to lead the Coast Guard after the service issued an updated workplace harassment policy that refers to swastikas and nooses as "potentially divisive" symbols, language that lawmakers say downplays imagery widely recognized as hateful.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., have blocked expedited consideration of Lunday's promotion, jeopardizing a confirmation vote that had been expected this week, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The revised Coast Guard policy has drawn particular criticism because it appears to conflict with Lunday's earlier directive condemning and prohibiting such symbols.

In November, Lunday issued an order stating that the display of divisive or hate symbols, including nooses and swastikas, was prohibited in Coast Guard workplaces, facilities, and assets.

Then on Monday, the Coast Guard sent a memo to Congress downgrading swastikas from hate symbols, to "potentially divisive," prompting swift bipartisan blowback and a subsequent scramble to clarify or harden the guidance.

In a statement, Duckworth questioned why the policy manual was not updated to remove what she called an "absurd characterization" that treats a noose and swastika as merely "potentially divisive," adding that Lunday had affirmed to her that both are hate symbols.

The updated policy allows commanders to act when such symbols are publicly displayed, but it includes carve-outs tied to private spaces, another point that has fueled criticism that enforcement could become inconsistent.

Rosen said her hold will remain in place until the Coast Guard provides satisfactory answers, raising concerns that the service may be backtracking on commitments to confront antisemitism, counter hate incidents, and protect all Coast Guard personnel.