Rep. Hern Endorses Donald Trump for President

Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., threw his support behind Donald Trump following the fourth Republican primary debate, officially endorsing the former president for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

"After last night's debate, two things are clear," Hern said in a statement. "One, futile exercises like last night's debate only serve to further divide our Republican Party and two, no one on that stage will be our Republican nominee. Division is the last thing we need — we need to rally behind our candidate for 2024 and we need to do it fast.

"The Democrats are already making excuses for their candidate, and their excuses are working because they're speaking with one voice," he said. "Despite a border catastrophe, record inflation, and weakness on the world stage, Joe Biden still poses a serious threat in 2024. It's unconscionable to me, but it's the truth. It's time to face the Democrats with a united front and rally behind Donald Trump.

"Trump won all 77 counties in Oklahoma in 2016 and 2020, and we'll deliver all 77 counties again in 2024 in the primary and then in the general election as our nominee," the congressman added. "I look forward to helping him beat Joe Biden and take back the White House."

The fourth, and final, Republican National Committee (RNC) primary debate took place Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and reportedly descended into chaos early on and continued throughout the night.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent more time taking shots at each other than discussing the issues or Trump's absence from the stage.

The former president did not participate in any of the RNC's debates, citing his yawning lead in national polls.