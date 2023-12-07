×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin hern | donald trump | endorsement | 2024

Rep. Hern Endorses Donald Trump for President

By    |   Thursday, 07 December 2023 11:33 AM EST

Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., threw his support behind Donald Trump following the fourth Republican primary debate, officially endorsing the former president for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

"After last night's debate, two things are clear," Hern said in a statement. "One, futile exercises like last night's debate only serve to further divide our Republican Party and two, no one on that stage will be our Republican nominee. Division is the last thing we need — we need to rally behind our candidate for 2024 and we need to do it fast.

"The Democrats are already making excuses for their candidate, and their excuses are working because they're speaking with one voice," he said. "Despite a border catastrophe, record inflation, and weakness on the world stage, Joe Biden still poses a serious threat in 2024. It's unconscionable to me, but it's the truth. It's time to face the Democrats with a united front and rally behind Donald Trump.

"Trump won all 77 counties in Oklahoma in 2016 and 2020, and we'll deliver all 77 counties again in 2024 in the primary and then in the general election as our nominee," the congressman added. "I look forward to helping him beat Joe Biden and take back the White House."

The fourth, and final, Republican National Committee (RNC) primary debate took place Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and reportedly descended into chaos early on and continued throughout the night.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent more time taking shots at each other than discussing the issues or Trump's absence from the stage.

The former president did not participate in any of the RNC's debates, citing his yawning lead in national polls.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., threw his support behind Donald Trump following the fourth Republican primary debate, officially endorsing the former president for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
kevin hern, donald trump, endorsement, 2024
297
2023-33-07
Thursday, 07 December 2023 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved