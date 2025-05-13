Senate GOP: House Republicans' Energy Tax Credit Cuts Won't Work

Senate Republicans are opposed to their House colleagues' plan to roll back Democrats' clean energy credits, Politico reported.

As part of the House's budget reconciliation bill, the Ways and Means Committee is aiming to repeal subsidies for electric vehicles and phase out other clean energy tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act passed under the Biden administration.

Republicans fear their proposal would cause a reduction in investment in energy technologies needed to meet growing power demand and lead to manufacturing job losses, Politico said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the plan to phase out technology-neutral clean electricity tax credits in 2029 would hurt projects such as advanced nuclear reactors.

"They definitely need more time than that," Cramer told Politico. "It's too short for truly new technologies. We'll have to change that. I don't think it's fair to treat an emerging technology the same as a 30-year-old technology."

Republicans also oppose a proposal from the Ways and Means Committee that would do away with a production tax credit for nuclear power, despite support from many GOP lawmakers.

"I would expect that to change," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. "There has been job creation around these tax credits."

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., called the Ways and Means proposal a "starting pitch" in negotiations, Politico reported.