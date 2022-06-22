GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Says He Injured His Right Hand, May Need Amputation

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Wednesday he injured his right hand doing yardwork over the weekend and it may need to be amputated.

In a statement on Twitter, Cramer, 61, said he "sustained a serious injury" to his right hand "which required immediate surgery."

The Republican senator said he is remaining in North Dakota, for the time being, "close to medical care" due to the "high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation."

Cramer's communications director, Molly Block, later clarified, telling The Hill that the amputation risk involved the North Dakota lawmaker's fingers.

Block told the outlet that Cramer was "cracking jokes that his future NFL career is over."

Despite his injury, Cramer said he is "alert and in good spirits."

"Although I am missing this week of votes and hearings, I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff," he said.

The Roughrider State senator said he plans to "return to Washington, D.C., after the Independence Day state work period" and joked that he expects to "be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps."

He did not provide details on the injury.