Sen. Cramer: Maybe Mike Pompeo Would Offer a 'Fresh Start' as President

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is raising the possibility that a 2024 presidential run by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would offer a "fresh start" for Americans.

Cramer made his comments during an interview with CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett on "The Takeout" podcast.

"I would love to have four more years with Donald Trump, quite honestly," Cramer said. "I'm pretty close to him. I would love to have him start knowing what he knows now, start taking down the bureaucracy on day one rather than sort of trusting it.

"But at the same time, I think America would like a fresh start and maybe a Mike Pompeo. He's got the Trump doctrine down. He's believable on it. He understands it. He supports it himself."

CBS News said Cramer acknowledged there are several Republicans, including some in the Senate, ready to enter the race if Trump decides not to run.

Bolstered by this week's primary results, Trump remains the heavy favorite to head the 2024 GOP national ticket.

"There's no question in my mind that he would become the nominee in 2024 if he decides to run for the Republican nomination," said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, The Hill reported.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to hail an 85-3 record among candidates he endorsed. He has backed winners in key gubernatorial, Senate, and House primaries.