'Ketchup Boat Guy' to Get New Boat From Heinz

A sailor who was lost at sea, surviving off of ketchup and seasonings for three weeks, is getting a new boat courtesy of Heinz.

The ketchup manufacturer announced on Feb. 14 that it was in search of Elvis Francois, a Dominica-born sailor who was adrift for 24 days in the Caribbean Sea back in January, reported CNN.

Francois reportedly accredited his survival to a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder, and Maggi stock cubes washed down with rainwater after being rescued by the Colombian navy northwest of Colombia's Puerto Bolívar.

With the help of local reporters in Dominica at EmoNews, Heinz found Francois.

The company told CNN, "We were able to connect with him and discuss the best way help support him and his family. We and Elvis are currently working out the logistical details of gifting him his new boat."

Heinz added, "Anyone who shared, liked, or commented on the brand's post helped broaden the reach and played an important part in finding Elvis."

According to CNN, Francois' boat was taken out to sea while he was repairing it off Saint Martin in December. Not having much navigational knowledge, he was unable to return to shore, spending 24 days out at sea.

He was ultimately discovered by a plane, which saw "help" engraved into the hull, according to the report.

"There was nothing else to do but sit and wait," said Francois.