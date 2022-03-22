Poll: Almost Half Registered Voters Want Senate to Confirm Biden Supreme Court Pick

A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult/Politico found that 47% of registered voters want the U.S. Senate to approve President Joe Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.

The poll of 2,005 registered voters was conducted March 18-21 and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

According to the poll, 937 of those surveyed supported Jackson's confirmation with 19%, or 389 opposing it, and another 34%, or 679, expressing no opinion on her nomination.

The poll comes as Senate hearings on her confirmation are underway on Capitol Hill.

Jackson was appointed as a United States Circuit Judge in June 2021 after serving as a United States district Judge from 2013-2021, according to her official United States Court of Appeals web page.

She also served from 2013-14 as a vice chair and commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission, which was established in 1984 to reduce sentence disparities, and "promote transparency and proportionality in sentencing," according to the commission.

While 47% of those surveyed said they wanted Jackson confirmed, 50%, or 1,012 of those surveyed said they knew nothing at all regarding her nomination, and another 21%, or 429 said they knew "not much" about it.

As a woman of color, Jackson's nomination fulfills one of Biden's campaign promises to appoint a Black woman to fill a vacancy to the high court during his tenure.

Jackson would fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is leaving the court at the end of the current term, CNN reported in January.

According to the article, Jackson clerked for Breyer, and was a top contender to replace him once he announced his retirement.

"Her opinions are always carefully reasoned, tethered to precedent, and demonstrate respect for how the law impacts everyday people," Biden said announcing her appointment in February. "It doesn't mean she puts her thumb on the scale of justice one way or the other, but she understands the broader impact of her decisions. Whether it's cases addressing the rights of workers or government service, she cares about making sure that our democracy works for the American people."

Jackson also is supported by the Fraternal Order of Police.

"From our analysis of Judge Jackson's record and some of her cases, we believe she has considered the facts and applied the law consistently and fairly on a range of issues," an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police on the White House website said. "There is little doubt that she has the temperament, intellect, legal experience, and family background to have earned this appointment. We are reassured that, should she be confirmed, she would approach her future cases with an open mind and treat issues related to law enforcement fairly and justly. We wish her well as the confirmation process begins."