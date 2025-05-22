WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kermit the frog | university of maryland | commencement

Kermit the Frog Tells Maryland Graduates to 'Leap Together'

kermit the frog
Kermit, who was created in 1955 and became the centerpiece of the Muppets franchise, was the speaker at the University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 22 May 2025 09:26 PM EDT

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kermit the Frog knows it’s not easy being green — or graduating from college and entering the real world, especially in a time of economic uncertainty and political turmoil.

Members of the University of Maryland’s class of 2025 received their diplomas Thursday evening with sage advice from the amphibious Muppet ringing in their ears.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice — if you're willing to listen to a frog," the beloved Muppet said. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

The university announced in March that Kermit, who was created in 1955 and became the centerpiece of the Muppets franchise, would be this year’s commencement speaker.

He is also no stranger to the school. Muppets creator Jim Henson graduated from Maryland in 1960. A home economics major, he fashioned the original frog puppet from one of his mother’s coats and a pingpong ball cut in half, according to a statement from the university. Henson died in 1990.

A bronze statue of Henson and Kermit sitting on a bench is a well-known feature of the College Park campus.

In a video announcing the speaker pick, Kermit is described as an environmental advocate, a bestselling author, an international superstar and a champion of creativity, kindness, and believing in the impossible.

His speaker biography calls him “a star of stage, screen and swamp” whose mission is to “sing and dance and make people happy.”

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” university President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


